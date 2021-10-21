Scarborough RUFC girls teams shine at festival

Scarborough RUFC Girls U15s

With over 400 girls from more than 15 clubs across North, West and South Yorkshire, this was the first on its kind since before the pandemic.

The U13s played in two pools with Scarborough’s matches against Castleford, Leeds West Park, Selby and Burton. This was their first full contact rugby since before the pandemic.

Scarborough U13 won against Castleford 3-1 and Burton 8-6 with a hat-trick of tries from Sophie Wilson and lost against Selby 5-4 and Leeds West Park 5-1 with outstanding performances from Izzy Parkins, Anabelle Drake and Rebekah Aikamhenze.

The U15s won two, drew two and lost two, while the U18s won two, drew one and lost one.

The following weekend, Scarborough RUFC Girls Under-13s hosted their first home match of the season on Sunday against Sandal.

The hosts took the game to Sandal from the start with strong running and ball carrying from Naomi Cornforth.

Scarborough continued to impress building a commanding lead and then started to use the width to their advantage using the speed of Kate Swiers to score several tries as the hosts enjoyed a convincing victory.

Scarborough RUFC Girls U15s came up against a very well organised and drilled team with Sandal.

The U15s at times struggled to get out of their own half with quick and clever thinking from Alicia Darley gave the team time to re-organised and reset.

Sandal continued to dominate the ball and territory and came away with a well deserved victory.