Scarborough RUFC Girls U13s in action at Selby

The Under-13s started on the front foot and took the game to Selby with great running from Erin Smith. But Selby’s tackling and defence were strong and held firm and the hosts went on the attack and found gaps in Scarborough’s defence to score tries.

Scarborough organised their defence with great tackling from Eva Szpakowski.

Selby continued to dominate the play taking a solid lead but after the restart Scarborough found their form with tries from Naomi Cornforth, Anabelle Drake, Sophie Knaggs and Isla Scarth.

Scarborough U15s girls who played at Selby RUFC

Selby went on to claim a hard-fought victory over Scarborough, who tired towards the end.

The Under-15s combined with Selby RUFC to play against Thornensians RUFC.

There was some excellent rugby with driving runs from Zhane Milner, soon Scarborough/Selby took control and increased the scoreboard.

A well-organised and drilled Scarborough U15s played well with a weaving run and try from Alicia Darley.

Scarborough RUFC girls with Selby U18s

Scarborough’s Under-18s had a tough game against Selby RUFC but there were impressive performances from Charlotte Miles at scrum-half and great distribution from Phoebe Starbuck at fly-half.

The U18s came under increasing pressure from Selby but there were well worked tries from Abi Bowes and Emily Hazledine that kept Selby going until the final whistle.

It was an impressive all round game but Scarborough didn’t have enough to secure victory.