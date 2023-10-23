Scarborough RUFC Girls Under-16s impressed during the Sandal Festival.

With over 500 girls from across Yorkshire and beyond this was a first experience of matches for many girls.

Scarborough U16s started by playing hosts Sandal, then Derbyshire Dragons, Hull Ionians, Cleckheaton, Aire Wharfe and finally Houghton.

With matches being only 11 minutes long Scarborough had to be on top of their game right from the first whistle.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter

The new Scarborough RUFC Girls Under-12s team showed great promise for the future at Sandal.

Unfortunately Scarborough could not get a try in their first match against Sandal and lost one try to nil.

Scarborough regrouped and had stunning victories against Derbyshire Dragons, Cleckheaton and Aire Wharfe.

Unfortunately only being able to get a 1-1 draw against Hull Ionians meant it was a must-win match against Houghton, and with tired legs Scarborough were unable to get the win.

Try-scorers during the Festival were Anabelle Drake, Alicia Darley (4), Sophie Knaggs, Ebony Watkinson, Aleisha Owuor and Emma Welford (2).

Sime of the Scarborough RUFC Girls Under-14s players line up at Sandal.

Great tackling throughout the Festival from Phoebe Brooke-Hudson earned her the Scarborough U16s Player of the Festival award.

Scarborough U14s clustered with Chester and Scunthorpe and played against Doncaster/Sheffield Tigers, Derbyshire Dragons, Old Crocs/Driffield/Leos, Littleborough and West Park Leeds/Rotherham.

Try-scorers Izzy Jenkinson, Alex Glew and Esmee Dale with Esther Wallace marshalling the pack and Ruth Davis providing mazy runs.

Scarborough U12s played against Sheffield Tigers/Doncaster, Aire Wharfe/Old Crocs, Sandal, Chester/Driffield, Glossop/Yarbury and Littleborough.

Anabelle Drake in action for Scarborough RUFC Girls Under-16s.

The Festival was the first matches for the new U12s with a great team performance including Beth, Ellisia, Hattie, India, Isla, Jasmine, Poppy and Sophie.

Scarborough U18s clustered with Selby and Old Brods and played against West Park Leeds/Chester, Sandal/Driffield and Old Crocs/Swans/Scunthorpe/Yarngate with excellent performances from front row Lydia Holden and scrum-half Charlotte Miles.