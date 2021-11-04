Scarborough RUFC Girls teams tackle strong Castleford teams

Scarborough RUFC U18s Girls

The Scarborough Under-13s started very slowly and came under increasing pressure from Castleford who were very organised and played good quality rugby.

In the second quarter Scarborough picked up their game with great running from Erin Smith and try-saving tackles from Izzy Parkins.

By the second half of the game the Scarborough team were transformed but were unable secure victory.

Scarborough RUFC Girls U13s

Scarborough Under-15s also came up against a very well-organised and drilled team with Castleford.

The hosts took the game to Cas with driving runs form Ella Byerley gaining territory and positions to convert tries.

Scarborough rucked really well but were unable to gain victory.

The hosts’ Under-18s had a strong team ready for Castleford but lost 26-24 in a very evenly matched game.

Scarborough’s Steph Else impressed along with Elisha Aikamhenze with the team being disappointed not to come away with a win.

Scarborough Girls rugby teams train on a Monday evening 6.15pm to 7.30pm.