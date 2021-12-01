Scarborough RUFC Girls U13s and U15s impress despite away defeats
Scarborough RUFC Girls Under-13s and Under-15s braved the weekend weather and played at Selby RUFC and Pontefract RUFC on Sunday.
The Under-13s had their largest turn-out of players this season but came up against a very good Selby team with some outstanding individual players.
Scarborough struggled to get going in the first half and leaked tries with Selby continuing the pressure on Scarborough’s defence.
In the second half Scarborough were a transformed team with excellent debuts from Neve Moon and Isla Scarth.
Scarborough tried to reel in Selby’s lead with great running from Courtney Byerley and excellent tackles and defensive work by Anabelle Drake.
Scarborough narrowed the scoreline but Selby were very organised and played good quality rugby and held on for victory.
The Under-15s combined with Moortown to play against Pontefract RUFC.
In a very tight game against a very well organised and drilled team with Pontefract, the Scarborough Under-15s played really well with weaving runs form Ellie Pick gaining territory and position.
Scarborough Girls Rugby train on a Monday evening 6.15pm to 7.30pm so if there are any girls that would like to come and try out rugby then please get in touch with Scarborough RUFC on 01723 357740.