Scarborough RUFC Girls U13s and U15s impress despite away defeats

Scarborough RUFC Girls U13s in action at Selby RUFC

Scarborough RUFC Girls Under-13s and Under-15s braved the weekend weather and played at Selby RUFC and Pontefract RUFC on Sunday.

The Under-13s had their largest turn-out of players this season but came up against a very good Selby team with some outstanding individual players.

Scarborough struggled to get going in the first half and leaked tries with Selby continuing the pressure on Scarborough’s defence.

The combined Scarborough RUFC Girls and Moortown U15s line up at Pontefract RUFC

In the second half Scarborough were a transformed team with excellent debuts from Neve Moon and Isla Scarth.

Scarborough tried to reel in Selby’s lead with great running from Courtney Byerley and excellent tackles and defensive work by Anabelle Drake.

Scarborough narrowed the scoreline but Selby were very organised and played good quality rugby and held on for victory.

The Under-15s combined with Moortown to play against Pontefract RUFC.

Action from the Scarborough RUFC Girls U15s v Pontefract game

In a very tight game against a very well organised and drilled team with Pontefract, the Scarborough Under-15s played really well with weaving runs form Ellie Pick gaining territory and position.