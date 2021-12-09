Scarborough RUFC Girls U13s won at Darlington Mowden Park

The U13s again had a large turn-out of players and for the first time this season started on the front foot and took the game to Darlington with great running from Esther Wallace and Neve Moon.

Coach Dave Byerley had the Scarborough U13s defensively well organised and Darlington could not find a way through with great tackling from Eva Szpakowski and Anabelle Drake.

Scarborough continued to dominate play in muddy conditions taking an early lead and steadily increasing their lead throughout the game.

Scarborough RUFC Girls U15s at Darlington Mowden Park

Captain Sophie Knaggs led by example scoring the last try for a deserved victory.

The U15s combined with Stockton to play against Darlington Mowden Park.

There was some excellent rugby to watch with driving runs from Jazz Harrison and Alicia Darley in a very tight game.

Great kicking from Ella Byerley against a very well organised and drilled team, the Scarborough U15s played well with weaving runs form Lydia Holden gaining territory and position.

Scarborough RUFC Girls U18s at Darlington Mowden Park

The U18s had a tough game against Darlington Mowden Park, Stockton providing players for both teams.

The U18s were overwhelmed by Darlington in the first half and started really poorly, conceding tries throughout the first half.

Coach Rob Hazledine gave a stirring half time team talk with the U18s pulling together and they produced a powerful and imposing second half with mazy runs from Eva Topham.