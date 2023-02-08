The Scarborough Under-14s team played against West Park Leeds first with both sets of girls quickly settling into the match, trying to dominate the ball, writes Tim Drake.

The hosts were first to score a try through Izzy Parkins, the latter moved forward from full-back to join the attack and found space out wide to crash over.

West Park came straight back at Scarborough and didn’t take long to score their first try.

Scarborough RUFC Girls Under-14s impress against West Park Leeds and Hull Ionians

The home side re-grouped for the second half and again found space out wide and unleashed winger Emma Welford who slalomed through the West Park defence like Van der Merwe for her first try of the day.

Scarborough now started to dominate the ball, trying to retain possession and be clinical. Centre Aleisha Owuor received the ball in space and was able to accelerate through the West Park defence and score her try.

The hosts still had to hold off West Park strong runners with excellent tackling from forwards Courtney Byerley and Anabelle Drake.

Scarborough’s final try was scored by centre Neve Moon, the latter took advantage of great work by the Scarborough Forward’s to retain possession and see a gap between two Leeds defenders to score her try.

Scarborough RUFC Girls Under-14s in action

Scarborough Under-14s then played against Hull Ionians and the visitors quickly began dominating the game and scored their first try of the game.

With the game being very even in the midfield, Scarborough’s fly-half Erin Smith looked to make space and again unleashed winger Welford, who sprinted through to have two tries in two games.

Hull came straight back at Scarborough and again took the lead. Scarborough were starting to tire but captain Sophie Knaggs saw a gap from the back of the ruck playing at scrum-half and darted over the line.

There were strong performances throughout the Scarborough team especially debutant Tilly Bell but Hull in the final seconds scored the winning try.