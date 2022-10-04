Scarborough RUFC Girls Under-14s impress despite loss at a strong Selby side

Scarborough RUFC Girls Under-14s at Selby RUFC

Scarborough wanted to lift their performance from their previous match, but again Selby started the stronger, passing the ball along their line, creating and finding space out wide.

Selby also had speed and used this to their advantage to go around Scarborough to score their first try.

The visitors were half asleep with a slow start and Selby took advantage to score further tries.

Scarborough RUFC Girls Under-16s combined with Old Crossleyans Under-16s to play against Selby Under-16s

The away side had spirit and came straight back at Selby using their power and strength to force the hosts back with great driving runs from Scarborough’s Naomi Cornforth.

Scarborough used the contested push scrums to their advantage.

The visitors used their power and strength at the scrums to enable scrum-half Sophie Knaggs to provide good clean ball to the back line.

This gave Scarborough renewed belief and from a scrum, Scarborough’s best rugby came with Anabelle Drake gaining ground and then offloading to Neve Moon who powered through the Selby defence.

This created gaps in the Selby defence and the returning Rebekah Aikamhenze looked for a gap but wasn’t quite able to get through.

Selby were very well organised and great communication between their players and through open play kept moving the ball along their line, creating space and scoring further tries.

Selby kept running at Scarborough but some strong tackling in the midfield from Drake kept Selby away from the try-line.

Megan Orrell had a strong game both in the scrum and in midfield, disrupting Selby’s attacking play.

Scarborough did keep going right until the end but were unable to get a player on the try list. A well deserved victory for Selby.

Scarborough Girls Rugby train on a Monday evening 6.15pm to 7.30pm so if there are any girls that would like to come and try out rugby then please get in touch with Scarborough Rugby on 01723 357740.