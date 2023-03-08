Scarborough RUFC Girls Under-14s hit top form to earn win at Sandal

The visitors quickly settled into the match, trying to dominate the ball, with both sets of girls tackling well, writes Tim Drake.

Sandal were first to cross the line and score the first try of the match.

Scarborough came straight back, using firstly the power of their forwards to join territory and provide quick ball to full-back Izzy Parkins to sprint through and dab down.

The away team gained confidence and the momentum of the match with again great work from Scarborough forwards Naomi Cornforth and Tilly Bell. Quick ball was provided to winger Emma Welford who found space out wide and then moved into fifth gear to leave the Sandal defence behind her.

Scarborough were now full of confidence and kept driving Sandal back resulting in fly-half Anabelle Drake powering through and crashing over for Scarborough’s third try.

Sandal came back in the second half scoring two quick tries. Scarborough did not let this dent their confidence and kept moving the ball, looking for space, trying to break through the hosts’ defence.

Then suddenly there was a loose ball and Sandal didn’t react quick enough because Scarborough’s centre Aleisha Owuor did, scooping the ball off the ground and then striding through without any Sandal defenders being able to keep up.

Sandal would not give up but Neve Moon was there to stop the Sandal attack with tackle after tackle. It was coming towards the end of the second half and both teams were tiring.

Scarborough’s scrum-half Sophie Knaggs picked the ball up in her own half and with the crowd shouting pass, Knaggs started running side ways. Then Knaggs saw the gap and ran around and through the Sandal defence to confirm Scarborough’s fifth try.

Courtney Byerley converted three out of the five kicks from very difficult angles which ensured Scarborough came away with a great victory.