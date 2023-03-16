Scarborough RUFC Girls Under-14s were edged out in a thriller at Hull Ionians.

The teams were very evenly matched but Ionians scored the first try of the match, writes Tim Drake.

The away team did not let their heads drop and got straight back into the contest with great strength and possession play from the forwards enabling prop Courtney Byerley to power over the line for Scarborough’s first try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors kept the pressure on Ionians and through great team work the ball was passed into space for winger Emma Welford to dart through the Ionians defence to score another try for Scarborough, but it wasn’t long before Hull drew level.

Scarborough RUFC Girls Under-14s were edged out in a thriller at Hull Ionians.

Scarborough kept going and through centre Aleisha Owuor scored another well worked try by Scarborough’s back line and fly-half Erin Smith.

The visitors were now dominating the territory but had to keep tackling Ionians through Sophie Knaggs and Anabelle Drake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A burst from outside centre Eliot Stanley-Warren made space for another Scarborough attack. Prop Naomi Cornforth wrestled the ball from Ionians and then withstood several home defenders. With support from hooker Esther Wallace and Tilly Bell, Cornforth was able to crash over the line to put Scarborough further ahead.

Ionians scored another try but Scarborough were still ahead with only two minutes left to play.

The away team needed to hold onto their lead and gain possession from their own restart but Ionians scored two tries in the closing moments to win it.