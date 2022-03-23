Scarborough RUFC Girls UNder-15s at Thorne

Scarborough Under-15s played Thorne first and the visitors started slowly and conceded the first try and went into half-time behind.

Captain Lydia Holden rallied her team and straight away returning Ella Byerley and Zhane Milner caused havoc in the Thorne team in the breakdown and ripped the ball successfully.

This enabled the visitors to create space and begin scoring the tries they deserved.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarborough RUFC Girls UNder-13s at Thorne

Scarborough kept the pressure on right until the final moments , winning 38-19.

Scarborough Under-15s’ second match was against Wheatley RUFC and Scarborough continued their positive play with an outstanding debut from Tilly Taylor.

Again, Scarborough took the game to Wheatley and dominated the open play, securing possession and using the space and width to create try after try with great support play from Ellie Pick.

Scarborough again were victorious, the final score being 46-15.

Scarborough Under-13s’ first match was against a mixed team from Thorne/Rotherham/Harrogate.

Scarborough never got into their rhythm and struggled to get into the game.

The try-count against Scarborough could have been higher but due to great tackling from Neve Moon and Izzy Parkins stemming the flow.

Scarborough Under-13s’ second match was against Mansfield and again Scarborough struggled to raise their performance to levels they had previously played.

There was a strong game on only her second outing from Megan Orrells but Mansfield secured the victory.