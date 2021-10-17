Scarborough RUFC hammered by hosts Old Brods

Old Brods v Scarborough Photo by Andy Standing

Playing down the slope in the first-half, Matty Jones’ side suffered a tough first period with the home side taking a 21-3 lead into the half-time break.

The first try was scored in the eighth minute when Cam Wroot went over to give his side a 7-0 lead.

The dominance of the Old Brods pack was evident in the 22nd minute when a driving maul picked up pace and prop Benny Pritchett crashed over.

In the 33rd minute, a grubber kick from Chris Georgiou was collected by the fly-half and he scored under the posts for a 21-0 lead.

On the stroke of the break, Tom Ratcliffe slotted a penalty over following a high tackle to give his side a slimmer of hope.

It took Scarborough only four minutes to reduce the score line when the returning Aaron Thomson found space out wide and crashed over to leave his side trailing 21-10.

Old Brods fought back and scored two back-to-back converted tries through Elliot Craven and Rob Jennings to stretch the lead to 35-10.

The travelling supporters then watched the home side's lead grow even further through tries from Georgiou, Jasper Ayrton and Pete Ashton.

That was the final try of the game, giving Old Brodleians a comprehensive 54-10 victory over Scarborough.