Scarborough RUFC handed Dronfield away start to the 2023-24 Regional 2 North East season

The first home league game of the season for Scarborough is a derby clash against Malton & Norton the following Saturday, September 9.

Scarborough will head to The Gannock to tackle Malton on Saturday December 9.

Bridlington will visit Silver Royd for a derby on Saturday December 2, with Scarborough heading to Dukes Park for the return fixture on Saturday March 23, their final away-day of the season.

Scarborough's James Long in action last season.

The last home match of the season for Scarborough is against Dronfield on Saturday April 6.

SCARBOROUGH RUFC 2023-24 REGIONAL 2 NORTH EAST SEASON

Saturday September 2

Dronfield v Scarborough

Saturday September 9

Scarborough v Malton and Norton

Saturday September 16

Moortown v Scarborough

Saturday September 23

Scarborough v Morley

Saturday September 30

Old Crossleyans v Scarborough

Saturday October 14

Scarborough v Goole

Saturday October 21

Rochdale v Scarborough

Saturday November 4

Old Brodleians v Scarborough

Saturday November 11

Scarborough v Selby

Saturday November 18

Glossop v Scarborough

Saturday December 2

Scarborough v Bridlington

Saturday December 9

Malton and Norton v Scarborough

Saturday December 16

Scarborough v Moortown

2024

Saturday January 6

Morley v Scarborough

Saturday January 13

Scarborough v Old Crossleyans

Saturday January 27

Goole v Scarborough

Saturday February 3

Scarborough v Rochdale

Saturday February 17

Scarborough v Old Brodleians

Saturday March 2

Selby v Scarborough

Saturday March 16

Scarborough v Glossop

Saturday March 23

Bridlington v Scarborough

Saturday April 6