Scarborough RUFC handed home start against Dronfield in new regional North 2 East League

The new Regional North 2 East League is part of the RFU’s restructure plan, which will see teams play against sides from their own region.

The first derby clash of the season for Scarborough will see Matty Jones’ troops head down the A64 to The Gannock to tackle Malton & Norton a week later.

Malton will head to Silver Royd in the return fixture on December 3.

Scarborough have been handed a home start against Dronfield in September

Scarborough will renew their rivalry with Bridlington, who gained promotion from Yorkshire One last season, at Dukes Park on November 26, with the return game being staged on March 4 in the final home league game of the season at Silver Royd.

Scarborough will also head to Pocklington in another derby on October 15, and will play host to Pock on January 14 2023.

The final league match of the season will see Scarborough head to Dronfield.

SCARBOROUGH RUFC

REGIONAL NORTH 2 EAST

FIXTURES 2022-23

Saturday September 3 - Dronfield H

Saturday September 10 - Malton and Norton A

Saturday September 17 - Moortown H

Saturday September 24 - Morley A

Saturday October 1 - Old Crossleyans H

Saturday October 15 - Pocklington A

Saturday October 22 - Pontefract H

Saturday October 29 - Old Brodleians H

Saturday November 5 - Selby A

Saturday November 12- Bradford & Bingley H

Saturday November 26 - Bridlington A

Saturday December 3 - Malton and Norton H

Saturday December 10 - Moortown A

Saturday December 17 - Morley H

Saturday January 7 - Old Crossleyans A

Saturday January 14 - Pocklington H

Saturday January 21 - Pontefract A

Saturday January 28 - Old Brodleians A

Saturday February 11 - Selby H

Saturday February 18 - Bradford & Bingley A

Saturday March 4 - Bridlington H