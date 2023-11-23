Scarborough RUFC Head Coach Matty Jones eyes Yorkshire Cup boost for hosts

Scarborough RUFC Head Coach Matty Jones is hoping that this weekend’s Yorkshire Cup quarter-final at Silver Royd will offer his side the perfect distraction from their league struggles.

Scarborough RUFC Head Coach Matty Jones.

West Yorkshire-based Morley are the visitors on Saturday and Jones has his eyes firmly on the semi-finals of the Yorkshire Cup, writes Charlie Hopper.

The Scarborough RUFC coach said: “It would be fantastic and a boost for the lads if we were to make the semi-final.

“We need to work to our structures and find a way that we can play to work through the problems.

“I don’t want to be a negative coach and I like to keep pushing the positivity, but I need to see the things that we are doing in training start working in the game.

“We are having really good sessions during the week then we look completely different on a Saturday.

“We just need to keep working hard or we will be in the same situation after Christmas.”

The Silver Royd side have won just once in Regional Two North East and were beaten 12-10 by basement club Glossop on Saturday, in a game that Jones admits ‘hurt a lot’.

He said: “It was a pretty hard defeat and there’s some honest reflections that need to be done because we didn’t hold ourselves accountable on the field.

“We have to see how the lads will respond to it, Glossop played to their strengths on Saturday afternoon, but we let them play that way and it didn’t suit our game plan at all.”

Addressing the poor run of form so far this season, Jones is hoping to use past experiences in order to get the best out of his Scarborough players and turn the season around for the Silver Royd club.

He added: “I’ve had a few sleepless nights in the past few years but it’s part of being a rugby player and I’ve been in teams that have come across the same scenario and we’ve been able to find a way to come through them.

“We just need to have a look, see where we go from here, keep getting together as a team to see what we can do to get ourselves out of this.”