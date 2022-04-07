Scarborough RUFC head coach Matty Jones urges team to finish season on a high

Matty Jones

The Silver Royd club slipped to a 34-31 defeat at home to third place Cleckheaton last weekend, with Jones’ side mounting a thrilling fightback, but falling just short, writes Charlie Hopper.

He said: “We obviously got two points out of the game but the way that the lads fought in the last 10-15 minutes or so, was exceptional to see as a coach but yet again we keep having to chase the game.

“We lost Sam (Dawson) and Joe (Nellist) on Thursday night, so there were positional changes and lads had to come in from the bench to start.

“Whoever is putting that jersey on is giving 110% and it’s fantastic to see.”

Scarborough last visited Moortown, during the 2019-20 season, and were edged out 35-24. Jones is hoping to put recent trips to Moss Valley behind them and focus on getting a positive result on Saturday.

He said: “I think I’ve been to Moortown three times, and I don’t think I’ve won once yet, but it’ll be a good game.

“We’ve got a couple of lads back from injury which is a boost, and we are looking forward to the trip over there.

Scarborough RUFC v Cleckheaton

“We know that they’ve had a bit of up and down form, but they’ll be ready and waiting for us once we get there.”

Currently sat in seventh position, the Silver Royd outfit will be playing North One East rugby next season, but Jones still has his eye on a strong finish to the year.

He added: “We knew that we were going to take on five or six of the top sides for our final run, so we made sure around Christmas that we picked up our wins and that has put us in the middle of the table.

“All I can ask from the lads is a performance and that they don’t give up and play to the final whistle.