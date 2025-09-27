Scarborough RUFC knocked out of the Yorkshire Cup by visitors York

Seb Holloway in action for Scarborough during their home loss to York in the Yorkshire Cup. Photo by Charlie Hopper

Scarborough RUFC were knocked out of the Yorkshire Cup at the hands of rivals York as they ran out 44-24 winners at Silver Royd.

Head Coach Ben Foden picked a relatively inexperienced side for the visit of Regional One North East outfit York, and his side found it tough in the early exchanges.

Ollie Parsonage slotted an early penalty to give his side a 3-0 lead.

Scarborough then found their feet and responded in emphatic style with a converted try from Aaron Wilson, the Second Row was played through a gap by Jordan Wakeham, and he scored directly under the posts for 7-3.

TJ Hodgson charges forward for the home side. Photo by Charlie Hopper

The visitors hit straight back, in the 12th minute, with Will Fordy finishing off a slick move as his side regained the lead.

York’s lead extended to 13-7 in the 20th minute before Scarborough scored their second try of the match with Archie Pickup crossing over.

Wakeham was at the heart of the move and his pass set the winger free out wide and he made light work of the finish.

The remainder of the first half was played in frantic fashion with both sides having chances.

York try to halt Ollie Carroll's progress. Photo by Charlie Hopper

First Vytautas Mudingis went close to scoring for Scarborough before Parsonage watched his penalty sail wide of the posts on the brink of half-time.

Foden’s side made an impressive start to the second half and regained the lead in the 44th minute courtesy of a try from Tom Harrison, he spotted a gap in the York defence and broke through to score, Carroll added the extras to open up a 19-13 lead.

But that was all the Silver Royd crowd had to cheer about as the visitors took full control of the game.

Either side of Jake Lyon’s yellow card, tries from Adam Infante and Kyle Consterdine helped stretch their advantage to 25-19.

Debutant Rueben van Rensburg tackling for Scarborough against York. Photo by Charlie Hopper

The final 10 minutes saw both sides crossing over for tries.

Willem Enslin and George Davies scored back-to-back tries for York before Joe Woolley capitalised on a loose ball to go over for the hosts.

The final action of the game came in the form of a try for Infante, he finished off well in the corner to put the icing on the cake for the visitors.

Scarborough are back at home next weekend, with Morley visiting Silver Royd.