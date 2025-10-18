Scarborough RUFC lose 38-32 at home to promotion rivals Pocklington
Scarborough made a dominant start to the game and went close in the fourth minute when Kahu Craig-TeRanga broke through the defence before attempting to find Archie Pickup out wide only for his pass to drift forward and into touch.
His side took the lead for the first time in the seventh minute when Tom Harrison calmly slotted a penalty in front of the posts.
The visitors, who were promoted from Counties 1 Yorkshire last season, then responded in emphatic style as Jed Jackson finished off a fast-paced move close to the posts. Christian Pollock added the extras for 7-3.
They were only ahead for a matter of minutes as Scarborough responded with a converted try of their own, Drew Govier smashing over from close range and Harrison adding the extras for 10-7.
In the 32nd minute the game was brought to a halt when Will Sayer suffered a serious injury on the halfway line.
The game got back underway 10 minutes later with both sides enjoying periods of possession before the referee brought the first half to an end.
The second half started in emphatic style for Ben Foden’s side as they extended their lead to 15-7 courtesy of a try from Craig-TeRanga.
But then in the 46th minute the game turned dramatically on its head. Craig Te-Ranga was shown a yellow card for a high tackle and the visitors capitalised on the man advantage, scoring four unanswered tries.
Following a penalty try, Jackson, Archie Wilcock and Rob Boddy all crossed over for converted tries to give them a comfortable 35-15 lead heading into the final 20 minutes.
In an attempt to pick up two losing bonus points, Foden’s side responded with a try from Aaron Wilson, he reached for the line, out wide, to score.
When Pollock extended his side’s lead to 38-19 in the 76th minute, following a Ropeti Ropeti yellow card, it looked as if Scarborough would be settling for just the one bonus point.
That was until Euan Govier and Jake Lyon both crossed over to reduce the arrears to 38-32 and ensure that their side would pick up a handful of losing bonus points and leave them one point adrift in second place.
Scarborough are back on the road next weekend as they travel to Sandhill Lane to take on Selby.