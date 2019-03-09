Scarborough RUFC maintain North One East promotion push with Consett win

Scarborough RUFC maintained their North One East promotion push with a 49-12 win at home against Consett.

The men from Silver Royd led 7-0 early on after a try from Ben Martin following a five-metre scrum.

Although visitors Consett hit back, Aaron Wilson soon crashed over and Scarborough held a 14-5 lead.

Scarborough's advantage was soon extended to 21-5 when Kiwi Sam Dawson crossed the whitewash, and the hosts' lead was further boosted to 28-5 heading in at the break, skipper Matty Jones scoring their fourth try.

Consett started strongly in the second half and crossed to narrow their deficit to 28-12, but James Perrett touched down to restore Scarborough's lead back to 35-12 on 58 minutes.

Scarborough's dominance continued and they took their lead to 42-12, Euan Govier touching down.

The scoring was completed by Billy Parker, who crashed over to wrap up a 49-12 win for Scarborough.