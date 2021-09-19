Scarborough RUFC open league account with 59-32 win at Bradford & Bingley

Aaron Wilson scored two tries for Scarborough RUFC at Bradford & Bingley

The home side, who couldn’t raise a team last weekend, were pegged back in the second minute, when an offload from Harry Cartwright found it’s way to Lewis Ward who scored in the corner.

Jordan Wakeham was on kicking duty, and saw his first conversion sail agonisingly wide of the posts.

Scarborough continued their strong start to the game with another try in the sixth minute.

More missed tackles from the home side presented Tom Anderson with the perfect chance to score in the corner. Wakeham’s difficult conversion sailed over to give his side a 12-0 lead.

The lead was stretched further in the 21st minute, with Aaron Wilson finding space and crashing over.

The Bees scored their first points of the afternoon with a penalty in front of the posts for 19-3.

Matty Jones’ side extended their lead even further, when good work from the forward pack, presented Tom Ratcliffe with the perfect to power over the try line. The conversion was missed to leave the score at 24-0.

The Bees hit straight back in the 30th minute, when full back Cameron Bainbridge received the ball out wide and scored on the overlap.

On the stroke of half-time, the home side broke clear of the Scarborough defence and reduced the score to 24-15. Following the interval, Jones’ side started in perfect fashion when Joe Marshall took his chance to score a converted try under the posts for 31-15.

Bainbridge scored his second of the afternoon as the ball was passed out wide and he crashed over for 31-20.

The Silver Royd side extended their lead further with two converted tries in quick succession, first Wilson scoring an intercepted try and then man of the match Jonty Holloway scoring to leave his side at 45-20.

The travelling supporters were treated to another try in the 63rd minute, when Sam Dawson broke towards the line and off-loaded to Holloway who scored another converted try.

The Bees hit straight back in the 67th minute, through another breakaway try courtesy of Sagar.

Skipper Drew Govier then got his name on the scoresheet when he ripped the ball, took to his feet and scored under the posts.

The final action of an end-to-end game came when the home side scored an unconverted try in the corner.

Scarborough are at home on Saturday, for ladies day, welcoming Morley to Silver Royd.

MOTM: Jonty Holloway

Team: 1 Sam Dawson 2. Jordan Holloway 3. Charlie Cartwright 4. Will Rennard 5. Will Leah 6. Harry Cartwright 7. Euan Govier 8. Drew Govier © 9. Jordan Wakeham 10. Tom Ratcliffe 11. Tom Anderson 12. Aaron Wilson 13. Joe Marshall 14. Lewis Ward 15. Jonty Holloway