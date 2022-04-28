Scarborough RUFC

The event is held in memory of Andrew ‘Mo’ Stevenson (pictured inset) and Keith Marshall, who were both players at Scarborough and Mo’s dad John, is looking forward to the fundraiser.

He said: “It’s been 10 years since Mo passed away and every year we’ve had an amazing turnout and lots of support, which the family really appreciate.

“It’s really nice that all his friends still want to come and have this day to remember him, and the day has really developed on from the first one.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When they first suggested it, 10 years ago, it was all his friends who decided to do it and we agreed to support it and we’ve raised a lot of money for St Catherine’s Hospice.”

The day will begin with a tag rugby match between the Scarborough Valkyries team and a Staxton Cricket Club team before the Mo’s Marauders side take on Keith’s Crushers.

Both teams will be full of present and past players who are coming together to remember the two former players.

Mo spent his final few days, surrounded by friends and family in St Catherine’s Hospice, and John is hoping that people will continue to raise money for the Hospice in Newby.

He added: “It’s one way that you can repay the kindness, by continuing to support the charity because they really did look after him in his final week.

“They allowed all his friends to come and spend time with him and say their final goodbyes.

“He was extremely well looked after, and we will always be grateful for that.”

Entry is free on Sunday at the Silver Royd club, with a raffle and quiz taking place.

Refreshments will also be available to all throughout the day.