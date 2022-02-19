Dylan Robinson scores the second try for Scarborough RUFC

In the snow and rain, it was Matty Jones’ side who came racing out the blocks and scored the game’s first try in the opening minute, writes Charlie Hopper.

The ball was worked along the line and centre Aaron Wilson intercepted a pass on the halfway line and paced clear to score his first try. Tom Ratcliffe added the extras for 7-0.

The lead was then doubled in the 10th minute when Dylan Robinson collected a pass from Ratcliffe to score another converted try.

City responded in the best possible fashion with a try of their own.

Peter Dent took a freekick quickly and had too much power to score close to the posts.

Captain Paul Armstrong added the conversion to half the deficit.

The game then opened up and Scarborough responded immediately with a penalty try.

Aaron Wilson with his arm In the air after stealing the ball and running clear for a try Photos by Andy Standing

Robinson latched onto the loose ball and kicked it towards the try line. As he was about to double his tally, he was pulled back and denied the opportunity to score.

Referee Josh Walker awarded a penalty try and gave a City man a yellow card.

That would be the final, noticeable, action of the first half with the Silver Royd outfit leading 21-7 at the break.

The second half started in similar fashion to the first, with Wilson bagging his second try of the game.

He ripped the ball from his opponent, spun and raced towards the try line. Ratcliffe added the conversion to his 100% kicking record for 28-7.

The fly-half was involved again in the 52nd minute, registering his side's fourth try of the afternoon.

He collected the ball, burst through the tackles and scored directly under the posts.

Another seven points were added in the 59th minute as Scarborough stretched their lead to 42-7.

Replacement Phil Watson went close, before the returning Sam Dawson powered through the tackles to score. Ratcliffe, once again, added the extras.

Man of the match Harry Domett scored his side's seventh converted try, with minutes remaining.

Debutant Dan Boyes passed wide to the winger, and he managed to crash over near the corner for 49-7.

As the game approached the final seconds, City scored their second try of the match courtesy of Andy Kirkup, who latched onto a pass and scored under the posts.