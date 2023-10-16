Euan Govier goes over for a try in the 24-5 win for Scarborough.

It was the home side who raced into an early lead after Euan Govier picked up his team’s first try of the afternoon, writes Charlie Hopper.

The lead was extended to 12-0 in favour of the home side thanks to a try from Scarborough RUFC skipper Drew Govier, with Connor Ward stepping up to kick the conversion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side made sure that they extended the lead even further before the break as Ward finished off a breakaway move to score under the posts.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonty Holloway in action for the home side.

He made light work of the conversion to give his side a 19-0 lead at the half-time interval.

Mid-table outfit Goole came fighting back after the break but struggled to find a way through a resolute Scarborough defence, who were being shouted on by a bumper, Ladies Day crowd.

The visitors scored their only try of the match, late on, but it was Scarborough, who included their new signing, full-back Jack Holt, in their line-up, who would have the final say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They secured the bonus point after Jonty Holloway scored an unconverted try in the corner to round off a comprehensive, 24-5 opening league success for Scarborough.

Connor Ward breaks free to score a try for the home side.

The Scarborough RUFC first team are back on the road this weekend, with a difficult trip to Rochdale as they look to extend their recent upturn in form.