Scarborough RUFC see off Hullensians

Scarborough RUFC saw off a second-half revival from Hullensians to claim a bonus-point 26-17 win at a soggy Silver Royd.

The hosts were oustanding in the opening half-hour, scoring three tries and conversions despite very difficult playing conditions.

Matty Young's try and a Tom Harrison conversion made it 7-0 to the home side early on and Harry Domett's try, again converted expertly by Harrison put them 14-0 ahead.

Ben Martin then crossed over and another fine Harrison conversion placed Scarborough 21-0 ahead and well clear of the visitors.

The Hull side replied with an unconverted try in the 34th minute, but Harrison scored a try to make it 26-5 at the interval and secure the bonus-point for Scarborough.

After the break Hullensians stepped up a gear and scored a couple of tries to pull it back to 26-17 as the home side conceded numerous penalties, but Scarborough had done enough to win the fixture.

BUY THE SCARBOROUGH NEWS THIS THURSDAY FOR A FULL MATCH REPORT AND MORE PHOTOS FROM ANDY STANDING