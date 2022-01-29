Scarborough RUFC defeated visitors Old Brodleians 29-5 Photos by Andy Standing

Head Coach Matty Jones was forced into a last-minute change with Dylan Robinson missing out but his side got off to the perfect start, writes Charlie Hopper.

Having weathered an early storm of pressure from the visitors, Aaron Wilson scored his side's first converted try in the 19th minute.

The Brods scrum-half saw his pass blow wide of his team-mate and strike the foot of the post. Wilson collected it and scored for a 7-0 lead.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lead was stretched to 12-0 in the 31st minute courtesy of Luke Brown.

His team mates Chris Purdy and Pat Roberts had gone close but Brown collected from the back of the ruck to power over. Tom Ratcliffe’s conversion sailed wide.

The pressure was applied again in the 37th minute and prop Joe Nellist picked the ball up from the ruck and crashed over. Ratcliffe’s conversion took a deflection from the post on it’s way over to give his side a 19-0 lead.

The final action of the first half saw Scarborough secure the bonus point. Sam Dawson took the ball out wide, used his pace to run past the Brods defenders before offloading to Wilson, who passed to Euan Govier and the flanker scored.

Scarborough 29 Old Brods 5

Ratcliffe’s conversion was unsuccessful, but his side held a comfortable 24-0 lead at the break.

The start of the second-half was played in the middle of the park with both teams behind reduced to 14 men.

Playing against the wind, Scarborough stretched their lead even further in the 64th minute with an unconverted try.

Wilson broke through the defence and passed to winger Harry Domett. He used his pace to crash over in the corner.

The visitors finally scored their first points of the afternoon in the 70th minute.

They piled on the pressure, went through the phases and then scored to the right of the posts. The conversion was sliced wide, to leave them trailing 29-5.

Jones’ side went close in the latter stages of the match but replacement James Long was held up on the line.