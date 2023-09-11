News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough RUFC set sights on win at Moortown after derby loss to Malton & Norton

Scarborough RUFC are looking to earn their first Regional 2 North East win of the season at basement club Moortown this Saturday after their 29-8 home loss against Malton & Norton at a warm Silver Royd last weekend.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 11th Sep 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
Backed by a big crowd, Scarborough made an ideal start courtesy of the returning Matty Young, the winger scoring the first try of the match to give his side a 5-0 lead. Tom Harrison missed the conversion, but stepped up minutes later to extend his side’s lead to 8-0 inside the first 10 minutes.

The visitors came roaring back, and went within one point after captain Sam Triffitt bundled over. Paul Angus added the conversion. Malton then took the lead for the first time with scrum-half Angus at the centre of it and scoring for 12-8.

The final action of a competitive first half came in the form of an Angus penalty, after Scarborough were reduced to 14 men following a Kyle Winton yellow card.

The visitors came out firing and stretched their lead to 22-8, thanks to a converted try from Sean Emms. Malton then found themselves reduced to 14 men, as Tom Lowry was shown the second yellow card of the game.

But they didn’t let this bother them and further extended their lead as the impressive Angus bagged his second try. Before stepping up and converting the try to round of a 29-8 victory.

Elsewhere at Silver Royd, the Vikings and Danesmen also entertained Malton, with the Vikings winning, 37-10 and the Danesmen winning, 44-0.

Scarborough are back on the road on Saturday, as they go in search of their first win, against Moortown, who are rooted to the bottom of the table.

