Scarborough RUFC set to stage free rugby session for girls on August 31

Girls rugby players line up with Zoe Aldcroft.

A spokesperson for Scarborough RUFC said: “We are meeting at 1.30pm, to start at 2pm.

"The Fun Rugby session is for girls going into Year 6 in September up to 16-year-old girls.

"This is an open session to introduce girls to rugby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All abilities are welcome, no experience necessary. Come along with a friend.

"It is a great opportunity for girls to meet new people and have some fun!