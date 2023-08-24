News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Scarborough RUFC set to stage free rugby session for girls on August 31

Scarborough RUFC are hosting a free girls only session at Silver Royd on Thursday August 31.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 24th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Girls rugby players line up with Zoe Aldcroft.Girls rugby players line up with Zoe Aldcroft.
Girls rugby players line up with Zoe Aldcroft.

A spokesperson for Scarborough RUFC said: “We are meeting at 1.30pm, to start at 2pm.

"The Fun Rugby session is for girls going into Year 6 in September up to 16-year-old girls.

"This is an open session to introduce girls to rugby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"All abilities are welcome, no experience necessary. Come along with a friend.

"It is a great opportunity for girls to meet new people and have some fun!

“Scarborough Girls Rugby teams train on a Monday evening 6.15pm to 7.30pm, please get in touch with Scarborough Rugby on 01723 357740 for further information."