Scarborough RUFC set to stage free rugby session for girls on August 31
Scarborough RUFC are hosting a free girls only session at Silver Royd on Thursday August 31.
A spokesperson for Scarborough RUFC said: “We are meeting at 1.30pm, to start at 2pm.
"The Fun Rugby session is for girls going into Year 6 in September up to 16-year-old girls.
"This is an open session to introduce girls to rugby.
"All abilities are welcome, no experience necessary. Come along with a friend.
"It is a great opportunity for girls to meet new people and have some fun!
“Scarborough Girls Rugby teams train on a Monday evening 6.15pm to 7.30pm, please get in touch with Scarborough Rugby on 01723 357740 for further information."