Scarborough RUFC skipper Drew Govier in action against Bridlington at Dukes Park.

Having picked up back-to-back victories against Selby and Bradford and Bingley respectively, Morley ended the run and Govier knows that his side will need to be much better if they are to beat their Regional 2 North East rivals on Saturday, writes Charlie Hopper.

He said: “We can’t wait for the game, obviously we’ve got a lot of making up to do especially after Saturday and the defeat at their spot but it’s a massive opportunity for us, with it always being a good game against Bridlington.

“We knew last Saturday was a good opportunity to climb the table and we weren’t quite at the races.

“Take nothing away from Morley, they are a class outfit and thoroughly deserved the win, but our focus is on responding this weekend and picking up a big win.”

Head Coach Matty Jones will have some tough selection decisions to make ahead of the weekend with the only absentees being scrum-half Alex Rowley who is suspended and Nico Zinzan, who is recovering from injury.

He added: “It’s a massive opportunity for the lads coming into the team, it’s not every day you get called up into the team for the biggest game of the season.

“There’ll be a lot of weight on their shoulders but I’m confident that they’ll do everyone proud.”

Govier is also hoping that his side are backed by a bumper crowd on Saturday, with the return of a 3pm kick-off, it’s set to be an exciting afternoon.

“The crowd were brilliant at Dukes Park, and it would be great to have a lot of noise around Silver Royd to bring home the result that they deserve.

“We take everything on the chin, but our focus is on Saturday and getting the win.”

Bridlington are fourth-placed in the league table on 58 points, just three points ahead of fifth-placed Scarborough, with both sides only having two matches remaining after Saturday’s derby clash.