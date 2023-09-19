News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough RUFC’s poor start to the season continued as they fell to a 49-5 defeat at fellow strugglers Moortown on Saturday.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 19th Sep 2023, 15:01 BST- 1 min read
Scarborough RUFC's Will Rennard.Scarborough RUFC's Will Rennard.
Scarborough RUFC's Will Rennard.

The hosts, who were still searching for their first points of the season, made an encouraging start to the match and opened the scoring in the 17th minute, writes Charlie Hopper.

The lead was then stretched to 13-0 just after the half-hour mark courtesy of back-to-back penalties. The final action of the half was a second converted try for Moortown as they held a 20-0 lead at the break.

Matty Jones’ side looked for an immediate response after the break but they were forced into more defensive work before Moortown added two more tries to their tally.

Town’s dominance continued into the second half and scored two converted tries to lead 46-0 with 15 minutes late.

The final action of the match came through replacement Nathan Spink, whose try ensured his side had something to cheer.

Scarborough welcome Morley at Silver Royd on Saturday.

