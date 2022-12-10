Joe Davies scored the third and final try in Scarborough RUFC's loss against Moortown at Yarnbury last weekend

With all games in the league postponed, and Scarborough having to take on Moortown at Yarnbury’s 4G pitch, it was the home side who got off to a strong start with a try in the first minute, writes Charlie Hopper.

The line-out was taken, with the ball then worked along the line before Harry Aaronson collected and scored out wide. The conversion was kicked by Sherridan Farley for a 7-0 lead.

Matty Jones’ side hit straight back with a converted try of their own. Will Rennard broke through the line of defence before Joel Little collected and levelled the scores.

Town then extended their lead to 19-7 with two tries from Keenen Tomlinson, who had recently represented Jamaica at the Rugby League World Cup a few weeks ago.

His first of the match coming from five metres out, before a breakaway presented him with the chance to double his tally.

The home side were then reduced to 14 men with Tyler Tempest receiving the only card of the match for a defensive offside infringement.

Town dominance continued however, and in the 31st minute Aaronson scored his second in the corner for 24-7.

The try of the match came just three minutes later courtesy of Joe Parkin, the winger weaving through the tackles and using his pace to break clear and score under the posts.

Tomlinson then completed his hat-trick for 36-7 before Scarborough bagged their second try.

Little danced his way through the defence and scored to the left of the posts for 36-14 at half-time.

Town continued the scoring in the 54th minute.

A grubber kick through the defence presented Chay Pollinger with the chance to score and he fell on the loose ball to extend their lead.

The league leaders stretched their lead even further with back-to-back converted tries.

First Parkin scored before Tomlinson recorded his fourth of the afternoon for 57-14.

Parkin extended the lead even further before Scarborough registered their third try through Joe Davies, the winger scoring out wide.

The final action of the match came in the form of tries 11 and 12 for the host to give them a 76-19 win and cement their place at the top of the league.

