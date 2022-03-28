Drew Govier, in action the home game against Ilkley, scored the only try in the away loss there on Saturday

In the sunshine at Stacks Field, it was Matty Jones’ side who found themselves trailing inside the first minute of the match, writes Charlie Hopper.

After a knock-on, the ball was worked out wide to winger Oli Pearson, who used his pace to crash over in the corner.

The lead was doubled to 10-0 in the third minute courtesy of Kristan Dobson. The centre made a run from deep, collected the ball and powered through the defence to score close to the posts.

The game’s first converted try came in the 18th minute, with Dobson doubling his tally with a try in the corner.

The misery continued for Scarborough, with another unconverted try from Luke Gamble, to give his side a comfortable 22-0 lead.

The impressive Dobson continued his fine form with two, back-to-back tries, to stretch his sides lead to 36-0 with ten minutes remaining in the first half.

Jones’ side responded and scored their only try of the match on the brink on half-time, the scrum picked up momentum before captain Drew Govier crashed over from close range.

The second half started in better fashion, with Scarborough going close on a few occasions, but they were reduced to 13 men early on.

Two accidental offsides from Richard Scales and Will Rennard saw both players leave the pitch for 10 minutes.

Ilkley, who are on a good run of form in the league, took the advantage and added another converted try to their tally. The maul picked up pace before Gamble crashed over from close range, for his second try of the match.

The home side stretched their lead to 50-7 in the 60th minute, when Kodie Brook took the ball out wide to score.

Their ninth try of the match came just two minutes later courtesy of a breakaway try from scrum half Jack Maplesden, who scored directly under the sticks.

The final action of the match came courtesy of Dobson, who broke clear of the defence to score and round off his side's impressive 64-7 victory.