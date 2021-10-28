Scarborough RUFC stage special event to mark Yorkshire RFU's 150th anniversary

Scarborough RUFC

A club statement said "This Saturday, Saturday 30th October we are holding a Gala day of rugby to help mark Yorkshire RFU's 150th Anniversary. This event should have taken place in May 2020 but was postponed due to COVID.

"The day begin at 11.30am with three games of rugby, a Mixed Ability Side game, a ladies game featuring Scarborough's Valkyries and an Invitational round-robin of four senior men's teams. Following the conclusion of these matches, the Vikings and Danesmen will both be in action against Hull and Ionians respectively, starting at 3pm

"Entry for the event is free and there will be refreshments available to purchase around the ground.