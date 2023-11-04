News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough RUFC suffer loss on the road at high-flying Old Brodleians

Scarborough RUFC slipped to their seventh defeat of the season, losing 30-5 at Regional 2 North East high-flyers Old Brodleians despite putting in a much improved performance in the November rain.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 4th Nov 2023, 22:31 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 4th Nov 2023, 22:31 GMT
Scarborough RUFC coach Matty Jones.Scarborough RUFC coach Matty Jones.
Scarborough RUFC coach Matty Jones.

Still on the hunt for their second league win of the season, Matty Jones’ side made a strong start to the game but found themselves 8-0 down after the opening 15 minutes, writes Charlie Hopper.

First a penalty was kicked, then a Leo Kemp try, out wide, gave the home side an early advantage.

Scarborough’s defence was again under pressure but they stuck to their task, holding up a dangerous maul in the 21st minute.

Old Brodleians extended their lead to 15-0 in the 25th minute when skipper Elliot Craven bundled over after a driving maul had picked up momentum.

The final action of the half came in the form of a yellow card for the home side, who were penalised for stopping a quick break.

The second half continued in the same fashion, with the home side applying the pressure.

Scarborough’s defence stood firm but they couldn’t prevent Brods from scoring another try.

They added another try to their score in the 52nd minute after they created an overlap out wide.

Matty Jones’ side came fighting back and came close to scoring their first points of the afternoon but a knock-on halted the progress.

The Silver Royd outfit made their pressure count and scored through young debutant Ronan O’Hanrahan, who went clear out wide and scored in the corner.

The home side came fighting back and scored through Hodkinson to round off a 30-5 win.

Scarborough are back in action at Silver Royd this coming Saturday, as they welcome second-placed Selby.

