Scarborough RUFC suffer loss on the road at high-flying Old Brodleians

Still on the hunt for their second league win of the season, Matty Jones’ side made a strong start to the game but found themselves 8-0 down after the opening 15 minutes, writes Charlie Hopper.

First a penalty was kicked, then a Leo Kemp try, out wide, gave the home side an early advantage.

Scarborough’s defence was again under pressure but they stuck to their task, holding up a dangerous maul in the 21st minute.

Old Brodleians extended their lead to 15-0 in the 25th minute when skipper Elliot Craven bundled over after a driving maul had picked up momentum.

The final action of the half came in the form of a yellow card for the home side, who were penalised for stopping a quick break.

The second half continued in the same fashion, with the home side applying the pressure.

Scarborough’s defence stood firm but they couldn’t prevent Brods from scoring another try.

They added another try to their score in the 52nd minute after they created an overlap out wide.

Matty Jones’ side came fighting back and came close to scoring their first points of the afternoon but a knock-on halted the progress.

The Silver Royd outfit made their pressure count and scored through young debutant Ronan O’Hanrahan, who went clear out wide and scored in the corner.

The home side came fighting back and scored through Hodkinson to round off a 30-5 win.