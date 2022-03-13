Scarborough RUFC sunk by late Morpeth penalty in thriller at Silver Royd

Scarborough RUFC 27 Morpeth 28 Photos by Richard Ponter

Matty Jones welcomed back a handful of regular faces to his starting line-up, but his side got off to a slow start and found themselves behind in the sixth minute, writes Charlie Hopper.

Having piled on the pressure and coming close on a few occasions, flanker Josh Williams crashed over from close range. Jake Mckay added the extras for a 7-0 lead.

Having weathered the early storm, Tom Ratcliffe stepped up in the 11th minute to successfully kick a penalty to reduce the scores to 7-3.

Ratcliffe was called into action again, 17 minutes later, with his side winning a penalty at the scrum and him successfully kicking the penalty.

The Silver Royd outfit then took the lead for the first time in the match courtesy of a converted try from Jordan Holloway, the hooker capitalising on the loose ball to score to the right of the posts.

On the brink of half-time, the visitors won a penalty, with Mckay stepping up to reduce the deficit and leave his side trailing 13-10 at the break

Scarborough were dealt an early blow at the start of the second half, with skipper Drew Govier receiving the game’s first yellow card.

Morpeth, with a man advantage, then retook the lead in the 50th minute.

A suspected forward pass found Williams and the flanker crossed over for his second try of the match. Mckay missed the conversion, to leave his side holding a 15-13 lead, heading into the final 30 minutes.

A penalty in the 53rd minute stretched the advantage further before a breakaway converted try from fullback Jonny Ward left Scarborough trailing 25-13.

As the game headed into the final 20 minutes, a try from Euan Govier gave his side hope.

Will Rennard broke through the defence, before offloading to Euan Govier and the flanker scored under the posts. Ratcliffe added the extras to leave his side within touching distance.

Jones’ side then retook the lead for the second time in the match after Ratcliffe kicked the ball through the defence and Rennard collected to score. With Scarborough leading 27-25,

Morpeth won a penalty at the breakdown deep in the home team's half.

Mckay, who’d missed a penalty opportunity a few minutes before, stepped up to kick the penalty and give his side a 28-27 lead and the victory.