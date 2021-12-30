Steph Else in action for Bishop Burton College

Only a week after Scarborough-born England Red Roses star Aldcroft was named World Rugby Player of the Year, Scarborough RUFC star Else was selected for the England Under-18s Talent Development Squad.

Proud mum Thelma said: “We are extremely proud of her and what’s she’s achieved.

“She’s been playing rugby since the age of four at Scarborough though having two older brothers and Dad who play she has been around rugby and the club for ever.

Steph Else lines up with her North of England teammates

“Being part of the Under-18 England squad has always been her goal and we must say a huge thank you to everyone at Scarborough RUFC and Bishop Burton College where she’s in the elite rugby academy. Hopefully this will be the start of a wonderful rugby career.”

Final selection was confirmed after a trial match was held at a foggy Birmingham University ground where the best players from the North of England were up against the best players from the South.

The final score saw the North win 33-18 and Number 8 Steph was among the North’s try-scorers.

Steph, who lives at Staintondale and is a student at Bishop Burton College, was the first girl to sign up for the newly-formed Girls Section at Scarborough RUFC after playing for six years in the mixed Mini Rugby teams alongside brothers Tristan and Sam.

Steph Else in her North of England kit

She currently plays for her college as well as Scarborough RUFC Under-18s, Scarborough Valkyries and Scarborough Mixed Touch Rugby.

There is a strong tradition of rugby in the Else family, as Steph’s father Matt is well known to Scarborough RUFC supporters as an uncompromising forward back in the days at Newby.

As well as playing rugby Steph is an accomplished horse rider and takes part in regional and national competitions.

Director of Women’s and Girls Rugby at Scarborough RUFC Rob Hazledine said: “What a fantastic achievement by Steph!

Steph Else is also an accomplished horse rider

“We are all very proud of her, testimony to the dedication and hard work she has put in over many years since first playing Mini Rugby at Scarborough RUFC.

“It is unbelievable to think that there are two players wearing England shirts that started their rugby journeys with us at Silver Royd, both are role models and inspirations to all young girls who participate in sport.