Scarborough RUFC unveils multi-million pound development plans

Scarborough RUFC has announced the submission of ambitious multi-million-pound development plans to the local authority, as the club prepares to mark its 100th anniversary next season.

The proposals represent the most significant investment in facilities since the opening of Silver Royd and are designed to celebrate the club’s centenary in style, while strengthening its role as a hub for sport and community activity in Scarborough.

The project will be funded entirely through private support – made possible by the commitment of members, the backing of sponsors, the club’s extensive fundraising efforts, and the remarkable generosity of a small number of Scarborough families.

Stage One of the development will include:

A new full-size 4G pitch to replace the current Pitch Two, providing an all-weather surface for training and community use

A purpose-built 250-seat spectator stand overlooking Pitch Two, enhancing the matchday experience

An extended clubhouse balcony with tiered seating for 115, offering improved viewing and hospitality space

A third padel tennis court to meet growing demand for the sport

An expanded squash building, incorporating two new Fives courts

A new toilet suite to better serve Hartleys and the Rackets section

Stage Two will include:

The submission of a second planning application to create a full-size, floodlit AstroTurf pitch to help address the chronic shortage of such facilities in Scarborough.

The field to the north of Silver Royd has been acquired in conjunction with Broadland Properties Ltd and the Guthrie family to accommodate this.

This will provide hockey with another dedicated site in the town, supporting the growth and development of the sport.

The AstroTurf pitch will also be used for rugby training, fitness, and a range of other sports.

Stage Two will also include an extension to the Silver Royd car park, providing additional parking capacity to meet demand during the busiest periods.

Fundraising for stage one is underway.

Scarborough RUFC Chief Executive, Graeme Young, said: “This centenary transformation project is about more than just celebrating our past, it’s about securing our future.

“Silver Royd has always been at the heart of sport in Scarborough, and these developments will ensure we continue to provide first-class facilities for rugby, racket sports, and the whole community for generations to come.

“The new 4G pitch will be a landmark investment, offering year-round access for every age group, boys, girls, men and women, to train and play in all weathers.

“As winters become increasingly wet, this surface will guarantee that no training sessions are lost to unplayable conditions.

“It will also provide a reliable back-up for fixtures when the main grass pitch is out of action due to severe weather, while ensuring that our premier grass pitch remains the primary stage for competitive matches.

“The club, together with our architects and planners, Spawforths, has worked closely with the local planning department over the last year through a pre-planning submission, and we are confident that Stage One will be successful following the very positive feedback we have received.

“We recognise that Stage Two will require additional work before submission, and we will be working hard on that over the coming months.”

Richard Guthrie, Club Director and Director of Broadland Properties, added: “As a family, we have always been proud to support Scarborough RUFC and the role it plays in our town.

“Silver Royd is more than just a sports ground – it’s a place where friendships are made, skills are developed, and memories are created.

“By helping to deliver both the new 4G and AstroTurf pitches, we hope to give something back to the community and ensure that future generations have the same opportunities that so many of us have enjoyed through this club.

“And on a personal note, I’m particularly looking forward to introducing the sport of Fives to Scarborough — and testing my skills against some of the rugby players!”