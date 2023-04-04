Scarborough RUFC Valkyries close in on promotion after 70-15 home win against Northallerton

Sam Knight looks to power through for Scarborough RUFC Valkyries during their home win against Northallerton. PHOTO BY PAUL TAIT

With second-placed side Wensleydale making the trip to Malton & Norton Marvels, the Valkyries knew that a home victory would all but secure promotion and they got off to the best possible start in Sunday’s clash, writes Charlie Hopper.

Full-back Abi Bowes scored her 48th try of the season for the Scarborough team, beating Northallerton defenders to score close to the posts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She then doubled her side’s lead to 14-0 just minutes later, collecting the ball inside her side’s 22 before running the length of the pitch to score.

Abi Bowes is at full stretch to score one of her four tries for Scarborough RUFC Valkyries against Northallerton.

Scarborough fly-half Jess Bray scored the third try of the game to stretch the lead to 21-0.

The visitors Northallerton came fighting back and scored two unconverted tries of their own to leave them trailing by 21 points to 10 midway through the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Lowde’s side were then put on the back foot and they were required to work hard in defence to keep the lead.

The home team were then rewarded with a well taken try on the brink of half-time.

Kate Allan in action for the Valkyries

Number 8 Emily Hazledine scored to give her side a 28-10 advantage at the half-time interval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half was a little more one-sided, with the Valkyries running in six tries to pick up a big victory.

Replacement Hannah Lewis scored her first try of the match straight after the restart before Kate Allan added her name to the scoresheet with a superb try.

Both Bray and Hazledine doubled their tally to help make it 56-10 before Northallerton crossed over for a deserved try towards the end of the half.

Jess Bray scores a try in the win against Northallerton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final action of the match saw Bowes complete an impressive hat-trick and register her 51st try of the season.