Scarborough RUFC Valkyries close in on promotion after 70-15 home win against Northallerton
Scarborough RUFC Valkyries moved themselves to within one point of promotion from Women’s NC 3 North (East) after a commanding 70-15 victory over Northallerton at Silver Royd on Sunday afternoon.
With second-placed side Wensleydale making the trip to Malton & Norton Marvels, the Valkyries knew that a home victory would all but secure promotion and they got off to the best possible start in Sunday’s clash, writes Charlie Hopper.
Full-back Abi Bowes scored her 48th try of the season for the Scarborough team, beating Northallerton defenders to score close to the posts.
She then doubled her side’s lead to 14-0 just minutes later, collecting the ball inside her side’s 22 before running the length of the pitch to score.
Scarborough fly-half Jess Bray scored the third try of the game to stretch the lead to 21-0.
The visitors Northallerton came fighting back and scored two unconverted tries of their own to leave them trailing by 21 points to 10 midway through the first half.
Jason Lowde’s side were then put on the back foot and they were required to work hard in defence to keep the lead.
The home team were then rewarded with a well taken try on the brink of half-time.
Number 8 Emily Hazledine scored to give her side a 28-10 advantage at the half-time interval.
The second half was a little more one-sided, with the Valkyries running in six tries to pick up a big victory.
Replacement Hannah Lewis scored her first try of the match straight after the restart before Kate Allan added her name to the scoresheet with a superb try.
Both Bray and Hazledine doubled their tally to help make it 56-10 before Northallerton crossed over for a deserved try towards the end of the half.
The final action of the match saw Bowes complete an impressive hat-trick and register her 51st try of the season.
The triumph puts the Valkyries on the brink of promotion, but the Scarborough side will need to travel to Richmondshire in two week’s time to pick up the final point they require for promotion.