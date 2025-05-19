Scarborough RUFC write open letter to Yorkshire RFU to voice concerns about current league and cup format

Ollie Carroll in action for Scarborough RUFC in the Papa John's Cup win against Aspatria. Photo by Paul Tait

Scarborough RUFC have written an open letter to the Yorkshire RFU voicing their concerns about the current structure of the league and cup format within the community game.

The letter, which was posted on the club’s social media, says: “Dear Yorkshire RFU, on behalf of the Board of Directors at Scarborough Rugby Union Football Club Ltd, we wish to offer our reflections on the current structure of the community game, particularly in light of the shift to 12-team leagues and the recently introduced Papa John’s Community Cup.

"We write with full appreciation for the tremendous efforts made by volunteers within constituent bodies and clubs to promote and deliver rugby throughout the season. Our comments are intended not as criticism of those endeavours, but as constructive feedback, recognising that the current structure may not be serving clubs as effectively as intended - particularly here in Yorkshire.

“Observations from Our Experience: Clubs appear to be struggling with engagement in the Papa John’s Community Cup.

Jordan Wakeham in action for a heavily depleted Scarborough RUFC during the Papa John's Cup loss at West Bridgford. Photo by Charlie Hopper

"In our own case, our first-round fixture was cancelled at short notice due to player unavailability by the opposition. This was disappointing not only from a rugby perspective but also operationally, with hospitality arranged, bookings made, and members invited.

“We believe player availability might have been higher had it been a league fixture, suggesting that many players and teams do not prioritise post-season cup competitions once the league concludes.

“The 12-team league format has also resulted in a season that finishes in the first week of April, with numerous blank weekends and a noticeable loss of momentum. A longer season, potentially through a 14-team league, would allow for a structured mid-season break - perhaps a three-week window over Christmas - while maintaining engagement and rhythm.

“Additionally, it appears that the Papa John’s Cup format, while perhaps successful in other areas, does not align with the preferences of Yorkshire clubs, where regular fixtures and shorter travel distances are valued more highly.

“The competition is run in consecutive weeks with uncertainty about whether the next round will be a home or an away fixture and even whether the opposition plan to fulfil fixtures. This provides no real opportunity to market the games to potential sponsors, lunch guests and supporters, reducing Clubs’ abilities to generate much needed revenue.

“We remain grateful for those who organised and delivered the Cup competition; our feedback is aimed at ensuring that future structures better reflect the realities and needs of grassroots rugby.

“Suggestions for the Future: We propose Yorkshire RFU conduct a poll of all constituent clubs, offering a clear choice between 12-team leagues with a national cup competition or 14- team leagues with a longer regular season.

“We suggest local cups, such as the Yorkshire Cup, be organised optionally — either pre-season, during blank weekends, or post-season — with the flexibility for 2nd XV teams to participate where appropriate.

“Scarborough RUFC would be pleased to contribute to, or lead, a working group tasked with considering structural options to best meet the needs of Yorkshire based clubs.

“We believe these steps would provide clubs with greater certainty, ensure the continuity of 13 home-and-away league fixtures, and maintain engagement throughout the season, while still accommodating local competitions where there is appetite.

“We appreciate the RFU’s ongoing commitment to adapting and innovating. Based on our experience and conversations with other clubs, we feel that a different model may better serve the long-term health and enjoyment of grassroots rugby in our region.

“We trust this letter is received in the spirit intended - to support the continuous improvement of our game for the benefit of all involved.

“Any responses should be directed to The Chief Executive of Scarborough Rugby Club c/o [email protected]”

The letter was signed by chairman Mike Holder, Chief Executive Graeme Young and Director of Rugby Nick Ingham on behalf of the Board of Directors, Scarborough Rugby Union Football Club Ltd.