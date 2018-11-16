Scarborough RUFC youngsters enjoy Twickenham thriller

Scarboroughs RUFC Under-12s team embarked an experience of a lifetime on Saturday when they formed the guard of honour for the England team ahead of their match against New Zealand at Twickenham on Saturday.

The 21 boys and five coaches travelled in the early hours of Saturday morning to the iconic stadium.

They then played a friendly match against north-east side Wallsend on Twickenham’s hallowed turf, showcasing their skills in front of the growing pre-match crowd at England’s home of rugby.

The boys were presented with a special green and white rugby kit to be worn for the guard of honour while the England and New Zealand players walked out onto the pitch for their national anthems.

The boys were extremely honoured to stand in guard behind Prince Harry, while he laid the remembrance wreath to represent 100 years since the end of the First World War.

The Last Post was then played and two minutes’ silence was observed before the national anthems were sung and the start of the match.

The atmosphere in the stadium was electric as the game kicked off, with England taking a 15-point lead in the early stages against the world champions with an explosive try by Chris Ashton in the opening minutes of the game.

However, the All Blacks’ talent showed as the game advanced and midway through the second half they gained a one-point lead, taking a 16-15 advantage.

Despite England’s best efforts in the final stages, New Zealand edged the victory.

Under-12s head coach Rob Hazledine wished to give special thanks to the parents, players, sponsors and Scarborough RUFC for the fundraising efforts before the trip, which contributed to a truly memorable day for the players, coaches and club as a whole.

Elliot Thompson, Scarborough Under-12s’ fly-half, said: “We were so excited and proud to be asked to play rugby and be the guard of honour at the England v New Zealand rugby match at Twickenham.

“I really enjoyed every minute of it and it was such a big opportunity to play in front of all those people and show how well we play as a team. I will never forget it.”