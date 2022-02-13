Scarborough RUFC slip to 30-19 derby defeat at Malton & Norton to end winning start to 2022

Malton & Norton v Scarborough Photos by Andy Standing

Heavy rain and horrible playing conditions greeted both sets of players, with Scarborough head coach Matty Jones being dealt a huge blow prior to kick-off losing Sam Dawson, Harry Domett and Aaron Wilson, writes Charlie Hopper.

His side came firing out the blocks in the early exchanges of the match.

James Bulmer added the first points of the afternoon with a penalty, but the first try of the match came in the sixth minute.

Scrum-half Alex Rowley went blind off the back of the ruck, offloaded to Drew Govier, he found Joe Davies and the winger offloaded to Will Rennard to score. Ratcliffe added the extras for 7-3.

The lead was stretched further in the 14th minute courtesy of Luke Brown. Following continued pressure from Jones’ side, Luke Brown collected the ball and crashed over. Ratcliffe’s conversion was unsuccessful, but his side held a commanding 12-3 lead.

Bulmer was called into action again just four minutes later, with another penalty kick reducing the deficit.

As the rain started to get heavier, the home side began turning the game on its head.

In the 27th minute, skipper Sam Triffitt collected the ball and was bundled over the line by his team mates. Bulmer added the extras, to give his side a 13-12 lead.

Malton continued their dominance and after camping on Scarborough’s line, Triffitt bagged his second of the match. Bulmer added the conversion to make sure his sides lead was extended at half-time.

The conditions continued to worsen throughout the second-half and Malton were reduced to 14 men early on after a series of offsides.

Scarborough went close on numerous occasions, but mistakes proved costly.

The home side were then dealt a huge blow with an unconverted try in the 70th minute. Bulmer kicked the ball high in the area, it forced an error from the Scarborough defence and the winger fell on the ball to score.

The biggest talking point of the game came in the 75th minute when the home side scored another unconverted try.

A Malton player ran through, in an offside position, kicked the ball into his own player, also in an offside position, and then ran down the field to score for 30-12.

The final action of the match came in the form of a converted try for Scarborough, as Rennard doubled his tally by powering over from close range.