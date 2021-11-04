Scarborough RUFC's farewell to ex-skipper and president Norman Hopkin

Scarborough RUFC players observe a minute's silence for ex-club president and players Norman Hopkin and Geoff Hill

Norman’s funeral will take place this Saturday, 10am, at the Silver Royd club.

The service will be held outside by the 1st XV pitch and some seating will be available.

The club said: “The funeral service will be followed by a private committal for family and close friends only before returning to the club for the wake.

“Norman’s family would like to extend an invitation to any members of the Rugby Club to join them for the service and then for the wake to pay their respects.”

Director of Rugby Mike Holder said: “Norman was an outstanding winger and he also captained the side.

“He played in the successful team through the 1960s and was a very good sevens player.”

Norman was a highly regarded 1st XV regular who also captained the team from 1969-71.

He was club president for the 1986-1987 season and held a number of other official club roles.