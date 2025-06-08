Scarborough RUFC's new Head Coach Ben Foden visits Silver Royd for the first time and takes a training session. Photo by Charlie Hopper

Scarborough RUFC’s new Head Coach Ben Foden has set his sights on promotion for the 2025-26 season.

Former England international Foden said: “After finally making the trip to Scarborough Rugby Club and meeting the coaches, board members, and players, my excitement about the opportunity truly peaked.

"Scarborough RUFC is home to a talented and committed group – not only on the field, but throughout the entire clubs infrastructure.

“From its impressive home ground and thriving youth section to the incredible support from the local community, it's clear this is a club with strong foundations and ambitious plans for the future.

"Achieving all of this in just 15 years is nothing short of remarkable.

"The hunger and determination within the playing and coaching group is obvious, and there's a clear, shared ambition heading into the new season: promotion.

"Even from my short time at the club, it's evident that Scarborough RUFC has a strong vision and clear direction.

"As head coach, my responsibility is now to translate that into results on the pitch.

Ben Foden, in one of his last appearances for England in 2013, is the new head coach of Scarborough RUFC and director of rugby at Scarborough College (Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

"I’m truly excited to make my mark on the team—developing a style of rugby that’s enjoyable for players and supporters alike, and most importantly, delivering the wins that will take this club to the level it deserves.”

Scarborough’s pre-season fixtures have also been released.

Foden’s team are set to welcome Beverley & Guisborough to Silver Royd on Saturday August 9 in a round-robin format.

The Silver Royd men are set to play host to Goole on Friday evening, August 15, followed by a home match against Blaydon on Saturday August 23.