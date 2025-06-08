Scarborough RUFC’s new Head Coach Ben Foden sets sights on promotion
Former England international Foden said: “After finally making the trip to Scarborough Rugby Club and meeting the coaches, board members, and players, my excitement about the opportunity truly peaked.
"Scarborough RUFC is home to a talented and committed group – not only on the field, but throughout the entire clubs infrastructure.
“From its impressive home ground and thriving youth section to the incredible support from the local community, it's clear this is a club with strong foundations and ambitious plans for the future.
"Achieving all of this in just 15 years is nothing short of remarkable.
"The hunger and determination within the playing and coaching group is obvious, and there's a clear, shared ambition heading into the new season: promotion.
"Even from my short time at the club, it's evident that Scarborough RUFC has a strong vision and clear direction.
"As head coach, my responsibility is now to translate that into results on the pitch.
"I’m truly excited to make my mark on the team—developing a style of rugby that’s enjoyable for players and supporters alike, and most importantly, delivering the wins that will take this club to the level it deserves.”
Scarborough’s pre-season fixtures have also been released.
Foden’s team are set to welcome Beverley & Guisborough to Silver Royd on Saturday August 9 in a round-robin format.
The Silver Royd men are set to play host to Goole on Friday evening, August 15, followed by a home match against Blaydon on Saturday August 23.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.