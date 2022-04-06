Scarborough RUFC's Steph Else selected by England for Six Nations U18s Women's Festival

Steph Else is presented with a bunch of red roses after having been selected for the Red Roses U18s squad

Scarborough RUFC president Nigel Wilson said: "More good news for Scarborough RUFC women's and girls rugby as Valkyries player Steph Else has been selected for the England U18s Six Nations squad for the forthcoming festival taking place at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland.

"The festival between Saturday April 9 and Wednesday April 13 will involve matches against representative teams from Ireland and France.

"Steph, from Staintondale, is currently a student at Bishop Burton College and plays for the college team and the Yorkshire Centre of Excellence as well as Scarborough U18s and Scarborough Valkyries. Final selections were only confirmed after an intensive two-day training camp at Birmingham University."

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Presenting Steph with a bunch of red roses to recognise her achievement in joining the England Red Roses Scarborough Valkyries skipper Sam Knight said: "What an amazing achievement.