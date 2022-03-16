Scarborough RUFC's teenage stars Steph Else and Abi Bowes impress for Yorkshire at national festival
Two of Scarborough RUFC’s rising stars have been in action for the Yorkshire Centre of Excellence Under-18s team at a national competition.
Teenagers Steph Else and Abi Bowes were selected to represent the Yorkshire Centre of Excellence at the National Centres of Excellence Games Festival last Saturday at Burton RFC.
Both play in the Silver Royd club’s Under-18s and Valkyries teams.
Else, who is also named as Vice-Captain, is from Staintondale is a student at Bishop Burton College near Beverley, while Bowes is at Scarborough Sixth Form College.
The squad of Under-18s girls played a series of games against the Centres of Excellence from Exeter Chiefs, Gloucester-Hartpury and Worcester Warriors.
This was a fantastic experience, and there were plenty of opportunities for great quality rugby and a chance for the Scarborough girls to be challenged at the highest level.
The fantastic Yorkshire girls were undefeated on the day. Yorkshire drew their match with the Exeter Chiefs, claimed a significant win against Gloucester Hartpury, and then went on to pip the Worcester Warriors by just two points.
Scarborough RUFC president Nigel Wilson said: “It was especially pleasing for the coaches to see was the team performance when everyone dug really deep against Exeter to pull back for the draw.
“Best wishes to both Steph and Abi from Scarborough RUFC on your future rugby careers.
“You are both fantastic role models for all our young players to follow.
“Steph is already looking forward to the England U18 Age Grade Festival at Murrayfield in April, we wish her well.”
Else was selected for the England Under-18s Talent Development Squad in December.
She was the first girl to sign up for the newly-formed Girls Section at Scarborough RUFC after playing for six years in the mixed Mini Rugby teams alongside brothers Tristan and Sam.