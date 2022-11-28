Scarborough RUFC suffered a 26-24 defeat on the road at derby rivals last Saturday PHOTO BY PAUL TAIT

On a cold, blustery afternoon, it was Matty Jones’ side who gained early momentum and scored the game’s first try in the fifth minute, writes Charlie Hopper.

The fullback attempted a clearance kick but it was charged down before Alex Rowley collected and scored under the posts for 7-0.

The home side hit straight back however, after creating the overlap and Matiu Welch going under the posts to level the game at 7-7.

Scarborough RUFC and Bridlington RUFC contest a line-out

It was then back-to-back penalties for Bridlington to stretch their lead to 13-7 before Jordan Holloway was shown a yellow card for an infringement in the ruck.

Will Rennard joined his teammate for ten minutes for another penalty at the ruck.

The home side, now holding a two-man advantage, scored their second converted try of the afternoon in the 34th minute.

The stand-in scrum-half picked the ball up from the scrum and crossed over for 20-7 at half-time.

The second half started in frantic fashion, with both sides trying to reassert themselves on the contest.

In the 47th minute, the Silver Royd outfit picked up their third yellow card, with Euan Govier adjudged to have made a late tackle.

The resulting penalty sailed between the posts for 23-7. Jones’ side then came roaring back with a converted try of their own in the 53rd minute.

Liam Braithwaite scoring from close range, but the momentum continued to swing as Scott Stevens was shown his side’s first yellow card for an off the ball incident.

Scarborough took the man advantage and reduced the deficit to 23-17 through the boot of Joel Little.

They then retook the lead for the second time through a try from Euan Govier. Little broke through the tackles, ran down field before offloading to Govier, who juggled the ball and scored to the left of the posts. Little added the extras for 24-23.

As the game headed into the final minute, Holloway had seemed to win the ball back, but the referee decided it was foul play and awarded Brid a penalty in front of the posts.

The kick sailed over to give the home side the victory in the last seconds.

