Scarborough RUFC’s winning run halted by last-minute James Bulmer penalty at home to Malton & Norton

Scarborough suffered a late home loss against Malton & Norton. Photo by Andy Standing

​Scarborough RUFC’s recent run of form came to a dramatic end at Silver Royd when an 80th minute penalty from James Bulmer helped Malton & Norton snatch a 26-24 win.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the chance to go top of Regional Two North East, if results went their way, Matty Jones’ side made a slow start to the game and found themselves 3-0 down when Shane Poole kicked a penalty in front of the posts, writes Charlie Hopper.

His side responded well, however, and came close to taking the lead,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

in the 15th minute, but Jordan Wakeham was stopped just short of the line.

Scarborough suffered a late home loss against Malton & Norton. Photo by Andy Standing

Scarborough then made the pressure count and took the lead in the 19th minute.

After a prolonged period on the Malton line, Joe Davies slipped through the tackle to reach and score. It was then the visitors, who wrestled back momentum, and stretched their lead to 13-3.

First Poole kicked a penalty before Bill Collier went over in the corner for his side’s first converted try of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jones’ side then hit back with a converted try of their own. Euan Govier spotted a gap in the ruck and broke through to score close to the posts.

Scarborough suffered a late home loss against Malton & Norton. Photo by Andy Standing

The final action of the half came in the form of yellow card for Paul Angus, who was sent to the sin bin for a high tackle close to the try-line.

The second half saw the visitors take full control of the game as they stretched their lead to 23-12.

First Poole kicked a penalty, before Bulmer went over to score his side’s second converted try of the afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The momentum then changed hands again and John Vasconcelos was shown his sides second yellow card for preventing a quick tap and go.

Scarborough suffered a late home loss against Malton & Norton. Photo by Andy Standing

Scarborough used the man advantage and reduced the deficit to 23-17.

Harry Domett powered through the Malton defence to score his first try since returning to the side.

In the 74th minute, it was Scarborough who took the lead for the first time since the 19th minute with Kahu Craig-TeRanga scoring close to the corner, Ollie Carroll making light work of the penalty to give his side a narrow, 24-23, lead going into the final minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It wasn’t to be for Jones’ side however, with Euan Govier shown a yellow card for a high tackle and Bulmer kicking the resulting penalty to snatch the points in the final seconds.

Scarborough look to bouce back on Saturday as they travel to Moortown for the final game of 2024.