Scarborough suffer derby-day heartbreak at Brid

Scarborough RUFC were dealt a last-gasp blow as they lost their North One East derby clash at Bridlington 22-18.

Simon Smith's men went in front early doors via a Tom Ratcliffe penalty, but Brid battled back and crashed over for a 5-3 advantage.

Scarborough regained the lead when Ben Martin bundled over from a five-metre scrum, the conversion was missed and the visitors led 8-5.

Brid levelled with a penalty but Ratcliffe again showed great accuracy with his boot to make it 11-8 at the break.

A handling error presented Brid with the chance to take the advantage after half-time, and they obliged to move 15-11 ahead.

Out of nowhere and with Brid in control, Ratcliffe booted clear and Jimmy Perrett raced away to touch down and seemingly hand Scarborough the derby day spoils at 18-15.

But Scarborough hearts were broken five minutes into stoppage time as Brid touched down to seal a dramatic last-gasp win, taking the bragging rights from a 22-18 win.

DON'T MISS: Report, pictures and Simon Smith's column in this week's Scarborough News.