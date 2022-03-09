Scarborough RUFC Valkyries end season on a high with 56-7 defeat of visitors Malton & Norton

Scarborough RUFC Valkyries

The first half kicked off and Abi Bowes soon made her presence known with a blistering run from inside Malton's own half which ended with her scoring under the posts.

The game settled a little and there were many well-contested scrums within the centre of the pitch.

With a few penalties coming from the fast-paced nature of the game, it wasn't long before tries came in from Steph Else and Megan Parker taking the half-time score 31-0 to the Valkyries.

Scarborough RUFC Valkyries in action against Malton

At half-time, coach Jason Lowde made some key changes, swapping out the entire front row and bringing on some fresh legs into the centres.

The second half started similarly to the first with fast-paced play, strong scrummaging and plenty of counter-rucking and hard tackling.

The visitors came out with renewed energy and had some strong runs down the centre.

With counter rucking at its finest from the Valkyries it wasn't long before Hannah Lewis made a break on the wing and crashed over to score.

Else, Bowes, who ended up with five tries, and Emily Hazeldine also went over the try-line taking the score to 56-0.

In the dying minutes the visitors were able to take a penalty quickly and attack down the wing and score a well-deserved try via Laura Dishman.