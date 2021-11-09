Scarborough Valkyries sunk by Driffield fightback

Jess Bray scored a try for the hosts

Valkyries skipper Sam Knight got her side off to the perfect start in the fifth minute when she bulldozed her way through the defence to score from close range.

Kate Allan’s conversion hit the posts to keep the score at 5-0.

Twenty minutes later and the Valkyries extended their lead even further.

This time, debutant Steph Else broke through the defence, only to fall agonisingly short of the line.

Jess Bray collected the ball from the ruck and powered her way over for a 10-0 lead.

The second-half saw Driffield turn the game on it’s head.

In the 45th minute, Calvert took the ball out wide and used her pace to score an unconverted try in the corner.

The impressive centre was on the scoresheet again in the 60th minute.

Once again, she took the ball from the ruck and weaved her way through the Scarborough defence to score under the posts. The conversion was successful and it gave the visitors a 12-10 lead.

With just five minutes left, Calvert completed her hat-trick when missed tackles presented her with the opportunity to score and extend her side's lead.