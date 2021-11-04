Scarborough's England rugby star Zoe Aldcroft eyes another Black Ferns win

Zoe Aldcroft in action for England Photo by Getty Images

The Red Roses thrashed the Black Ferns 43-12 last weekend at Exeter's Sandy Park.

Forward Aldcroft said their job is only half done, admitting: "We have to back it up, because if we don’t perform this week then last week means nothing.

"We have to focus and concentrate because New Zealand are going to come out fighting. We expect a big response from them."