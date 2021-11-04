Scarborough's England rugby star Zoe Aldcroft eyes another Black Ferns win
Scarborough's Zoe Aldcroft has admitted that England's record victory against world champions New Zealand needs to be backed up by another win in the rematch at Northampton on Sunday.
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 11:29 am
Updated
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 11:30 am
The Red Roses thrashed the Black Ferns 43-12 last weekend at Exeter's Sandy Park.
Forward Aldcroft said their job is only half done, admitting: "We have to back it up, because if we don’t perform this week then last week means nothing.
"We have to focus and concentrate because New Zealand are going to come out fighting. We expect a big response from them."
Aldcroft added: "We’re expecting a big response from them, we have to keep our feet on the ground, we cannot be complacent at all."